Brendan Steele putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 12th, Brendan Steele's 83 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Steele had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Steele's 82 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.