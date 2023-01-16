Ben Taylor shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.