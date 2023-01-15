Ben Martin shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Martin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Martin's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Martin had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 under for the round.