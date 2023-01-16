Ben Griffin shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ben Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.