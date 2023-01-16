Austin Smotherman shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Austin Smotherman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Smotherman hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Smotherman had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Smotherman at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Smotherman's 126 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Smotherman's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 12 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Smotherman chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Smotherman at 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.