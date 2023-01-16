Austin Eckroat shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Austin Eckroat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Eckroat's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Eckroat chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Eckroat had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Eckroat's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.