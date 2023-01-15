Augusto Núñez shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Augusto Núñez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 41st at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 12th, Núñez's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

Núñez got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to even-par for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Núñez hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Núñez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Núñez had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.