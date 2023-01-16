Andrew Putnam shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Putnam hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.