Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Andrew Novak in the final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Novak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Novak finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Andrew Novak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Novak's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Novak had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Novak to 5 under for the round.