Anders Albertson shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Anders Albertson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Albertson finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Albertson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Albertson to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Albertson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Albertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 1 under for the round.

Albertson got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 2 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Albertson hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Albertson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Albertson to even for the round.