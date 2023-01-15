Adam Svensson putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Svensson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his day tied for 41st at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Adam Svensson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Adam Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Svensson's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Svensson had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.