Adam Scott shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 21st at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Scott hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Scott chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Scott's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Scott had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Scott's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.