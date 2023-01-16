Adam Schenk putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Adam Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schenk had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.