Adam Long shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Long hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This put Long at 2 under for the round.