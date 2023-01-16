Aaron Rai comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rai finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Aaron Rai's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Rai's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Rai had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Rai's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rai had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.