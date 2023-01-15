-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Aaron Baddeley in the final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 15, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Baddeley makes closing up-and-down birdie at Sony Open
In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Baddeley makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Baddeley finished his day tied for 7th at 13 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Aaron Baddeley's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Baddeley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Baddeley's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Baddeley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 5 under for the round.
