  • Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson converts 7-footer for birdie at Sony Open

    In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.