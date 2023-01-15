Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 74th at even par; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 81 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.