Zac Blair shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Zac Blair hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day in 70th at 2 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Blair had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Blair hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Blair chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Blair's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Blair had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Blair chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.