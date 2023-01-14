Will Gordon putts himself to a 7-under 63 in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Will Gordon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Will Gordon's 176 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gordon had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Gordon chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Gordon hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gordon's 77 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gordon to 6 under for the round.

Gordon missed the green on his first shot on the 194-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 29 yards for birdie. This moved Gordon to 7 under for the round.