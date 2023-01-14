Tyson Alexander shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tyson Alexander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 14th, Alexander's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Alexander had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Alexander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Alexander hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Alexander's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Alexander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Alexander to 5 under for the round.