Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 65th at 3 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Merritt's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.