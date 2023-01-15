Tom Hoge shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Tom Hoge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Hoge hit his 164 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.