Taylor Montgomery finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Taylor Montgomery hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Montgomery got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Montgomery got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Montgomery's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.