Taiga Semikawa shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Taiga Semikawa hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Semikawa finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Semikawa had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Semikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Semikawa's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Semikawa to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Semikawa had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Semikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Semikawa's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Semikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Semikawa had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Semikawa to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Semikawa hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Semikawa to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Semikawa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Semikawa at 3 under for the round.