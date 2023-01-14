Stewart Cink shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Cink had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cink's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Cink chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Cink's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Cink chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.