Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Stephan Jaeger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jaeger had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Jaeger's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.