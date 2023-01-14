Si Woo Kim shoots 6-under 64 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under with Andrew Putnam; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; and Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Kim chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 5 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kim's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.