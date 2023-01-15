S.H. Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 178 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Kim hit his 205 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

Kim got a double bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.