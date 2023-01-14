Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 12th, Palmer's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

Palmer got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Palmer hit an approach shot from 172 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.