Ryan Brehm shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ryan Brehm hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Brehm hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Brehm hit an approach shot from 221 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Brehm had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 under for the round.

At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Brehm to 2 under for the round.