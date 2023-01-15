Russell Knox shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Knox at even-par for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Knox's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Knox's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.