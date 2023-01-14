Russell Henley putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Russell Henley had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Henley's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Henley's 165 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Henley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.