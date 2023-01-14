  • Russell Henley putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Henley controls wedge to birdie No. 10 at Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.