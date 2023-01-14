Patton Kizzire shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kizzire's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kizzire hit an approach shot from 177 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.