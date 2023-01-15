Nico Echavarria putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Nico Echavarria hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Echavarria finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a 336 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Nico Echavarria chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nico Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Echavarria had a 236 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Echavarria to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Echavarria reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Echavarria had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Echavarria to 5 under for the round.