Nick Taylor shoots 8-under 62 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 87 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 2 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Taylor chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Taylor's 176 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 7 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 7 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 8 under for the round.