Nick Hardy shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Nick Hardy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hardy had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th Hardy hit his tee shot 336 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Hardy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hardy at 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.