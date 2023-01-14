Nate Lashley shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Nate Lashley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lashley's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Lashley hit his 198 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 4 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.