MJ Daffue shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

MJ Daffue hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Daffue to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Daffue had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.