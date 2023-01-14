Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Michael Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.