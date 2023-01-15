Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

McNealy got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, McNealy's 176 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at 3 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, McNealy's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.