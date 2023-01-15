  • Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Maverick McNealy makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Maverick McNealy makes birdie on No. 18 at Sony Open

