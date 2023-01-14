  • Matt Kuchar putts himself to a 6-under 64 in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar makes birdie on No. 9 at Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.