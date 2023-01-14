Matt Kuchar putts himself to a 6-under 64 in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Matt Kuchar hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kuchar's 137 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Kuchar had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kuchar hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kuchar's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 6 under for the round.