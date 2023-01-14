Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kurt Kitayama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kitayama had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.