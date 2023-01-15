Kevin Yu shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Yu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Yu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Yu's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to even-par for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Yu hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

After a 236 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Yu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

Yu got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.