Kevin Tway shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at even-par for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Tway hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Tway hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Tway chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.