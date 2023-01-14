Kelly Kraft shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kelly Kraft hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kraft's 87 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Kraft had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Kraft got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kraft hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kraft's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 4 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 3 under for the round.