-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Keita Nakajima in the third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 14, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 14, 2023
-
Highlights
Keita Nakajima makes eagle on No. 9 at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Keita Nakajima makes a 17-foot eagle putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Keita Nakajima hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Nakajima finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 16th, Keita Nakajima's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keita Nakajima to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Nakajima reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Nakajima to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Nakajima had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nakajima to 3 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Nakajima had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nakajima to 4 under for the round.
-
-