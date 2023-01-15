Kazuki Higa putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kazuki Higa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higa finished his day tied for 65th at 3 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kazuki Higa's 76 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kazuki Higa to 1 under for the round.

Higa got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Higa had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higa to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Higa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higa to even for the round.

Higa got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higa to 1 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Higa hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higa to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Higa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higa to 1 under for the round.