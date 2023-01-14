K.H. Lee putts well in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, K.H. Lee's 163 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.