Justin Suh shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Justin Suh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Suh had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Suh's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Suh's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Suh's 170 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.