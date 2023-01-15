Joseph Winslow shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joseph Winslow hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Winslow finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Hayden Buckley is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor, Chris Kirk, and David Lipsky are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Si Woo Kim and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Winslow got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Winslow to 2 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Winslow chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Winslow to 1 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Winslow had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Winslow to 2 over for the round.

After a 191 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Winslow chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Winslow to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Winslow hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Winslow to 2 over for the round.